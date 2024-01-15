Latest News on Vince McMahon's Upcoming Netflix Documentary

After an extended period of development, the much-awaited documentary series focusing on Vince McMahon's life and career is poised for release this year.

During its third-quarter financial call in 2020, WWE disclosed its collaboration with Netflix for this project, which boasts Bill Simmons as the executive producer and Chris Smith as the director. This docuseries is touted to be the most expensive of its kind ever produced for Netflix.

While McMahon will be allowed to review footage, his input will only be considered after the final version is completed.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, who was interviewed for the documentary, indicated that the series might premiere earlier than initially planned. An official announcement regarding the release date is expected to be made shortly.