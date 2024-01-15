WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Latest News on Vince McMahon's Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2024

Latest News on Vince McMahon's Upcoming Netflix Documentary

After an extended period of development, the much-awaited documentary series focusing on Vince McMahon's life and career is poised for release this year.

During its third-quarter financial call in 2020, WWE disclosed its collaboration with Netflix for this project, which boasts Bill Simmons as the executive producer and Chris Smith as the director. This docuseries is touted to be the most expensive of its kind ever produced for Netflix.

While McMahon will be allowed to review footage, his input will only be considered after the final version is completed.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, who was interviewed for the documentary, indicated that the series might premiere earlier than initially planned. An official announcement regarding the release date is expected to be made shortly.

LA Knight Emphasizes the Value of Failure in Personal Improvement Journey

As the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble PLE approaches, LA Knight shared his thoughts on his WWE journey during an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’ [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 14, 2024 08:02PM


Tags: #wwe #netflix #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85690/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π