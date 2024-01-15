WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Teddy Hart's Legal Battle Continues: Court Hearing Postponed to February

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2024

Teddy Hart appeared in court on January 11th following his arrest on July 15th for possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, both third-degree felonies in Florida. His initial arrest occurred after he failed to stop at a red light. This incident adds to Hart's history of legal issues.

During his recent court hearing in Titusville, Florida, concerning the July arrest, the hearing was described as a mandatory "Early Resolution" appearance. According to PWInsider, Hart's defense successfully obtained a continuance, postponing the hearing to February 8. The court emphasized that this would be the last continuance granted to the defense.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling #teddy hart

