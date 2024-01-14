The Undertaker Reveals Vince McMahon Remains Bothered by His Refusal to Perform a Spinaroonie

There was a period when "The Spinaroonie" was a widespread phenomenon, with even the former WWE Chairman joining in the excitement.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently shared insights about Vince McMahon's ongoing frustration over his inability to persuade The Undertaker to perform Booker T's famous "Spinaroonie" breakdance move. This incident occurred during a memorable WWE event.

The evening featured The Rock, Triple H, Vince McMahon, and Booker T each performing their own rendition of “The Spinaroonie” in a playful effort to coax “The Phenom” into joining in and performing the move himself in the ring, after the live television broadcast had concluded.

Undertaker acknowledged, “It comes up quite a bit,” referring to the incident. “It burns his ass. Let me just say this, he’s ribbed me on so many occasions, and he’s got me really good, but he never got me to do that Spinaroonie.”

He added, “That’s the only carrot that I can hang on his head. As silly as that sounds, that bothers him. I mean, he’s the boss is the boss, right? He gets everything that he wants, and the fact that he couldn’t get me to do the Spinaroonie, I think he lays awake at night thinking about it. Like, ‘I couldn’t get him to do it,’ and it was a great effort to try.”