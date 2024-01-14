WWE Hall of Famer Afa The Wild Samoan Discharged from Hospital After Health Scare

This weekend brought uplifting news for the Anoa’i family.

WWE Hall of Famer Afa The Wild Samoan, after a challenging period of health issues including pneumonia and two heart attacks, has been discharged from the hospital.

The WXW Wrestling X account shared this encouraging update on Sunday, accompanied by a photo and a video clip.

The statement shared their relief and joy: “It’s been a harrowing few days, but our beloved Pops, WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan, is coming home from the hospital today. He battled pneumonia and two mild heart attacks, but in his own words: ‘I kicked out at 1!'”