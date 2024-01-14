WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Star Anticipated to Make Comeback for Royal Rumble Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2024

WWE is gearing up for its Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Tampa, Florida. Speculation is rife about a former WWE star making a return, especially following developments at the TNA Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

At this event, Trinity, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, was defeated by Jordynne Grace, losing the Knockouts Title. This match seemingly marked Trinity's last appearance in TNA, having joined the promotion in the previous year after her exit from WWE in May 2022. She, along with Mercedes Mone, had left WWE over creative disagreements, leading to their suspension and eventual release.

Trinity's contract with TNA is nearing its end, setting the stage for her to become a free agent. Her emotional farewell at the event has fueled speculation about her future.

While WWE's plans for Trinity remain under wraps, there's growing anticipation that she might surprise fans with an appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. So far, the confirmed participants in this match include Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

