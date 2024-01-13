Matt Riddle Elaborates on His Remarks Regarding Brock Lesnar

It was previously reported that the 2022 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match underwent numerous changes, with the plans being altered "literally 20 times" before the event. Additionally, it was reported that Matt Riddle was initially set to win the match, but the decision was later revised in favor of Brock Lesnar emerging as the victor.

In a recent episode of Kurt Angle's podcast, Riddle addressed his earlier remarks about Lesnar's influence on these changes.

Riddle stated, “I wouldn’t say if it wasn’t for Brock Lesnar [preventing him from winning the match], right, listen, doesn’t write the script. Anybody that’s been in the back knows people can be very influential. And I’m not gonna say I was guaranteed to win because anybody that’s wrestled in WWE [knows] nothing’s guaranteed. I had a United States Title that was supposed to keep [that] I lost it, me and Randy [Orton], we’re supposed to turn on each other. We didn’t. A lot of things are told to you and don’t happen, and other things happen. But yes, at one point, I was told it was a possibility that (inaudible) the Rumble and that I was gonna do a triangle to Brock and this and that. And when Brock came in the back, and Brock is Brock, there’s no I have no hard feelings. He just did the job to Bobby. He goes, ‘Hey, you guys got to do business for me. I did this good business for Bobby, and we do good business for me.’ And we’re like, ‘All right, [what are] you’re gonna do,’ and everybody was like, ‘Okay,’ and that’s what we did. We sat in, and we did our jobs.”