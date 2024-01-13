WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Producers for Last Night’s WWE SmackDown Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2024

Fightful Select has provided details on the producers behind the scenes of last night's WWE SmackDown. The segments and their respective producers were as follows:

- The Bloodline's attack on Cameron Grimes was orchestrated by producer Michael Hayes.

- Shawn Daivari took the helm for the match between LWO and the duo of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

- The Bianca Belair vs. Bayley match was produced by Petey Williams.

- Bobby Lashley's promo segment with The Street Profits and Paul Ellering was produced by Jason Jordan.

- The Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory match also saw Jason Jordan in the producer role.

- The triple threat match featuring Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.

- Nick Aldis was the producer for the dark match between Cedric Alexander and Gable Steveson.

- The Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest dark match was another segment produced by Jason Jordan.

WWE Stable Could Soon Be Breaking Up

Tensions escalate in The OC as AJ Styles openly expresses dissatisfaction with the group's recent performances in a video on WWE's social me [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 13, 2024 02:56PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #smackdown

