Producers for Last Night’s WWE SmackDown Revealed

Fightful Select has provided details on the producers behind the scenes of last night's WWE SmackDown. The segments and their respective producers were as follows:
- The Bloodline's attack on Cameron Grimes was orchestrated by producer Michael Hayes.
- Shawn Daivari took the helm for the match between LWO and the duo of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.
- The Bianca Belair vs. Bayley match was produced by Petey Williams.
- Bobby Lashley's promo segment with The Street Profits and Paul Ellering was produced by Jason Jordan.
- The Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory match also saw Jason Jordan in the producer role.
- The triple threat match featuring Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.
- Nick Aldis was the producer for the dark match between Cedric Alexander and Gable Steveson.
- The Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest dark match was another segment produced by Jason Jordan.
