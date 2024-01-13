WWE Stable Could Soon Be Breaking Up

Tensions escalate in The OC as AJ Styles openly expresses dissatisfaction with the group's recent performances in a video on WWE's social media. Styles, showing clear frustration, questioned Michin's recent loss to Women's Champion IYO SKY, simply asking "Did you win?" before abruptly leaving. This follows Michin's digital exclusive where she sought advice from Styles after her defeat.

The discord in The OC traces back to Styles' two-month break following an attack by Solo Sikoa. Originally set to team with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Sikoa at Fastlane, Styles was replaced by LA Knight due to his absence. Upon his return on December 15, Styles aided Knight and Orton in overcoming The Bloodline. However, at SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution, Styles coldly dismissed The OC, upset over their lack of support during his earlier confrontation with The Bloodline.

These events hint at a potential fracture within The OC. WWE has historically used such scenarios to rejuvenate wrestlers' careers. This could either lead to a revitalized OC or signal the start of a split. Additionally, this storyline might be a stepping stone for Michin's advancement in the women’s division.

In an upcoming high-stakes match at the Royal Rumble, Styles is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way, which includes Randy Orton and LA Knight.