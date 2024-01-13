WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Stable Could Soon Be Breaking Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2024

Tensions escalate in The OC as AJ Styles openly expresses dissatisfaction with the group's recent performances in a video on WWE's social media. Styles, showing clear frustration, questioned Michin's recent loss to Women's Champion IYO SKY, simply asking "Did you win?" before abruptly leaving. This follows Michin's digital exclusive where she sought advice from Styles after her defeat.

The discord in The OC traces back to Styles' two-month break following an attack by Solo Sikoa. Originally set to team with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Sikoa at Fastlane, Styles was replaced by LA Knight due to his absence. Upon his return on December 15, Styles aided Knight and Orton in overcoming The Bloodline. However, at SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution, Styles coldly dismissed The OC, upset over their lack of support during his earlier confrontation with The Bloodline.

These events hint at a potential fracture within The OC. WWE has historically used such scenarios to rejuvenate wrestlers' careers. This could either lead to a revitalized OC or signal the start of a split. Additionally, this storyline might be a stepping stone for Michin's advancement in the women’s division.

In an upcoming high-stakes match at the Royal Rumble, Styles is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way, which includes Randy Orton and LA Knight.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #the oc #aj styles

