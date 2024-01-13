Chris Sabin Discusses Anticipated 'Big Signing' at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Pay-Per-View Tonight

The Rock and John Cena will not be the major signings at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 tonight, as speculated.

Chris Sabin, in anticipation of tonight's TNA Hard To Kill 2024 event at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada, engaged in an interview with TV Insider to promote the significant event, which also signifies the transition of IMPACT Wrestling back to TNA Wrestling.

In the interview, Sabin was questioned about his predictions for the "big signing" rumored for tonight's show. He expressed his ideal choices but also his realistic expectations.

"Ideally, who would I want it to be? The Rock or John Cena would be amazing," Sabin commented. "However, as to who it might actually be, I'm really not sure. I'm in the dark as much as anyone else."

Sabin added, "I could make a couple of guesses, but I'd rather not speculate and end up being right. So, I'll just say my dream picks are John Cena and The Rock, even though I know they're not the ones."