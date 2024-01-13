Complete Lineup for Tonight's TNA Wrestling Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event

Tonight marks the highly anticipated TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event, Hard To Kill, set to unfold at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The spotlight is on Alex Shelley as he defends his World Heavyweight Title against Moose in what's expected to be a riveting main event. Speculation is rife that Trinity might relinquish the Knockouts title to Jordynne Grace, given the rumors of her imminent WWE return.

Here's the final lineup:

- TNA World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (champion) vs. Moose

- TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Trinity (champion) vs. Jordynne Grace

- TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) (champions) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake)

- Singles Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

- Knockouts Ultimate X Match For #1 Contender For TNA Knockouts World Championship: Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna Dirty Dango vs. PCO

- TNA X Division Championship Triple Threat Match: Chris Sabin (champion) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida

- TNA Digital Media Championship No DQ Match (Pre-Show): Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

- Singles Match (Pre-Show): Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

- Tag Team Match (Pre-Show): Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian