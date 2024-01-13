WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Latest News: Sheamus & Xavier Woods' Anticipated WWE Comebacks, Gable Steveson's WWE Involvement, and Paul Ellering's Update

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2024

Latest News: Sheamus & Xavier Woods' Anticipated WWE Comebacks, Gable Steveson's WWE Involvement, and Paul Ellering's Update

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has revealed that discussions are underway for the return of Sheamus and Xavier Woods to WWE programming soon. This has been corroborated by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

Contrary to some reports, Paul Ellering is set to join WWE's road tours with The Final Testament faction. This group includes his team, the Authors of Pain, alongside Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Despite previous rumors, Ellering had never expressed a reluctance to travel with WWE.

Gable Steveson, an Olympic medalist and WWE NXT talent, has been actively involved in recent WWE events, participating in dark matches before television tapings and being present backstage at several shows, even when not featured in any segment.

Matt Riddle Elaborates on His Remarks Regarding Brock Lesnar

It was previously reported that the 2022 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match underwent numerous changes, with the plans being altered "litera [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 13, 2024 02:42PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #sheamus #xavier woods #paul ellering #gable steveson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85665/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π