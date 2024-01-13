Latest News: Sheamus & Xavier Woods' Anticipated WWE Comebacks, Gable Steveson's WWE Involvement, and Paul Ellering's Update

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has revealed that discussions are underway for the return of Sheamus and Xavier Woods to WWE programming soon. This has been corroborated by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

Contrary to some reports, Paul Ellering is set to join WWE's road tours with The Final Testament faction. This group includes his team, the Authors of Pain, alongside Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Despite previous rumors, Ellering had never expressed a reluctance to travel with WWE.

Gable Steveson, an Olympic medalist and WWE NXT talent, has been actively involved in recent WWE events, participating in dark matches before television tapings and being present backstage at several shows, even when not featured in any segment.