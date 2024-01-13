Ryan Nemeth Thrilled for New Ventures with Brother Dolph Ziggler Outside WWE

During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Ryan Nemeth shared his enthusiasm about collaborating with his brother Nic, better known as Dolph Ziggler, beyond the WWE realm. He expressed his excitement and anticipation for future projects together, including wrestling and comedy shows.
Ryan Nemeth said, “I’m very excited about it. I just had the flashback of, when that kind of question is asked to someone, and they say, ‘Well, you’ll have to wait and see.’ I can’t do that. I can’t wait. Is there something or isn’t there? I’ve been telling him to leave WWE for like over a decade now. I think it’s always great to leave and reinvent yourself or leave and just do something else. I’m psyched to tag with him, I’m psyched to do more comedy shows with him. We just shot Wanted Man, which is incredible and getting a huge positive response to launch his new character. We have 3 million views on social platforms. I’m so psyched about the positive response. Some horror websites are doing write ups on it. That kind of stuff is what I’m psyched about and you can’t do that kind of stuff when one of you is trapped in a very intense WWE schedule. I’m very excited to start wrestling with him, doing events with him, and shooting more stuff. Nemeth Bros forever, baby.”
