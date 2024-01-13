WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sabu Reveals Potential Final Match Opponent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 13, 2024

In a recent episode of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw show, WWE/ECW icon Sabu shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. A notable moment came when he was questioned about his ideal opponent for his final match, to which he responded with RVD's name:

“I’m hopefully setting up for my final match. I want to do a final match maybe in July or later. It’s probably going to be against Van Dam. I heard Van Dam say something that he wanted to have a barbed wire match for my last match. I said I would rather have a regular match. I want to have one of my better matches. The barbed wire match is a gimmick. The gimmick is my final match. That’s the gimmick.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #ecw #sabu #rvd #rob van dam

