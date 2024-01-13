Sabu Reveals Potential Final Match Opponent

In a recent episode of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw show, WWE/ECW icon Sabu shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. A notable moment came when he was questioned about his ideal opponent for his final match, to which he responded with RVD's name:
“I’m hopefully setting up for my final match. I want to do a final match maybe in July or later. It’s probably going to be against Van Dam. I heard Van Dam say something that he wanted to have a barbed wire match for my last match. I said I would rather have a regular match. I want to have one of my better matches. The barbed wire match is a gimmick. The gimmick is my final match. That’s the gimmick.”
