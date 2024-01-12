WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Bobby Lashley Reveals Official Name for His Alliance with The Street Profits

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2024

Bobby Lashley Reveals Official Name for His Alliance with The Street Profits

After several months of collaboration on WWE television, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have finally settled on a name for their faction. The Street Profits recently turned heel by aligning with Lashley, forming a new faction on SmackDown. They are currently engaged in a storyline with AOP and Karrion Kross.

WrestleVotes initially reported that the faction was to be called “The Pride,” with plans for the name to be unveiled in last week’s SmackDown episode. However, this announcement was unexpectedly postponed.

Lashley has now officially confirmed the faction's name, as seen in his Twitter bio:

Three WWE Superstars Make Official Transition to Babyface Roles

WWE has recently transitioned three of its wrestlers from heel roles to babyfaces, following a storyline development on their television pro [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 12, 2024 01:43PM


Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley #the street profits #the pride

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85656/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π