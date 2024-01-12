Bobby Lashley Reveals Official Name for His Alliance with The Street Profits

After several months of collaboration on WWE television, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have finally settled on a name for their faction. The Street Profits recently turned heel by aligning with Lashley, forming a new faction on SmackDown. They are currently engaged in a storyline with AOP and Karrion Kross.
WrestleVotes initially reported that the faction was to be called “The Pride,” with plans for the name to be unveiled in last week’s SmackDown episode. However, this announcement was unexpectedly postponed.
Lashley has now officially confirmed the faction's name, as seen in his Twitter bio:
https://t.co/hJ0b1sqjFe pic.twitter.com/aPIeSmlZpU— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 12, 2024
