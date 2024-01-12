WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Three WWE Superstars Make Official Transition to Babyface Roles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2024

Three WWE Superstars Make Official Transition to Babyface Roles

WWE has recently transitioned three of its wrestlers from heel roles to babyfaces, following a storyline development on their television programming.

For several months, Bobby Lashley has been featured alongside The Street Profits in a storyline, forming a new faction on SmackDown. This group initially took on a villainous persona. However, a recent storyline has seen them engage in a rivalry with another trio, consisting of AOP and Killer Kross.

This shift in character alignment was highlighted during an episode of SmackDown last week, where Lashley and The Street Profits confronted and clashed with the established faction of AOP and Killer Kross. According to PWInsider, WWE's internal roster now lists Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits as babyfaces, marking a significant change in their character direction.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley #the street profits

