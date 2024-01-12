WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Famer Rules Out Appearing at Royal Rumble 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2024

WWE Hall Of Famer Rules Out Appearing at Royal Rumble 2024

The upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) is set to take place in a few weeks at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL. Despite the excitement surrounding the event, one notable former star has confirmed his absence from the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

The lineup for the men's match currently includes prominent wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre, who have all announced their participation.

Speculation had been mounting that WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman might make a surprise appearance in the Rumble match. However, Waltman has recently addressed these rumors on Twitter, stating definitively that he will not be part of the match.

#wwe #sean waltman #xpac #royal rumble

