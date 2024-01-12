WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Tonight: Bianca Belair Battles Bayley, Grayson Waller Faces Cameron Grimes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2024

WWE SmackDown is set to broadcast live tonight from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The show will showcase three exciting matches, further hyping up the anticipation for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Highlighting the night are the dark matches advertised for the local audience, featuring Cody Rhodes taking on Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kofi Kingston battling Ivar.

The official lineup for tonight's WWE SmackDown includes:

- A match between Bianca Belair and Bayley

- A tag team clash with Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro facing off against Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza

- A singles match with Grayson Waller going up against Cameron Grimes

