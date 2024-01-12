WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Reflects on His Journey Back to WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2024

CM Punk made a dramatic return to WWE at the Survivor Series event last November, an occurrence that was highly unexpected given his well-known exit from the company in 2014. Following this departure, Punk stayed away from the wrestling world until 2021, marking his return in the AEW Rampage First Dance. In a recent conversation on The Jackie Redmond Show, Punk delved into the reasons behind his WWE comeback, describing it as a uniquely challenging experience.

"100% of CM Punk was nervous. Returning to wrestling is one thing. Returning to WWE is a completely different animal. I didn’t know how things would go. It’s not like I was off TV for a super long time, but you still, as a performer, you’re like, ‘Is anyone going to remember me?’ I was legit in an arena that had not been kind to me throughout my career. My first UFC fight was in that building. It was also hugely cathartic because I’m very much a guy who, if you ask me if I’m ready, I’m going to tell you ‘no’ because part of the juice is being in front of a live crowd. I’m the old guy on the ice now. I can stretch and warm up and I’m not going to be ready until I’m on the ice, the whistle blows, and the puck drops. Now, I’m ready. I need to be in front of the crowd and I need to see the red light on the camera and it’s like, ‘Okay, now, it’s go time."

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #cm punk

