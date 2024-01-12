WWE Launches Special Project to Honor Bray Wyatt

WWE has initiated a new project to commemorate the late Bray Wyatt, who sadly passed away in the summer of 2023.

According to PWInsider, WWE has been dedicating efforts to a project centered around "The Eater of Worlds" over the past week. This project included an interview with Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt's brother, conducted in Pittsburgh near Callosum Studio. Jason Baker, known for creating the iconic Bray Wyatt Fiend mask and potentially the Uncle Howdy mask, is also reportedly involved in this project. It's speculated that WWE may have filmed some content at Callosum Studio for this purpose.

The exact nature and scope of this project are currently unclear, including whether it will be featured on WWE Digital platforms like YouTube or if it signifies the start of a larger initiative possibly involving WWE Network, A&E, or other similar platforms.