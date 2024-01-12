WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Royal Rumble Superstore at Raymond James Stadium for Event Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2024

WWE has released an official statement detailing the setup of the Royal Rumble superstore, which will be operational during the Royal Rumble weekend. This store will be situated within the Raymond James Stadium.

 

Shop the largest collection of Royal Rumble merchandise at the official Royal Rumble Superstore in Tampa! Located at Raymond James Stadium, here is your chance to shop exclusive Royal Rumble merchandise, including Replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles, and so much more!

For the first time ever, the WWE Universe can view the livestream of Fanatics LIVE in person on Saturday, January 27 & Sunday, January 28. Hosted by Tyler Breeze and featuring appearances from your favorite Superstars, Join WWE on Fanatics Live for you chance to win exclusive WWE collectibles and autographed memorabilia through live auctions, breaks and giveaways!

The Royal Rumble Superstore is a Fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public.

Location

Raymond James Stadium
Lot D Entrance
4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607

Superstore Hours

Thursday, Jan. 25 – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, January 29 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fanatics LIVE hosted by Tyler Breeze

Saturday, Jan. 27 – 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28 – 1 p.m.


