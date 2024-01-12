WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Not Scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2024

While it was initially speculated that WWE WrestleMania 40's main events might feature Cody Rhodes facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and CM Punk going against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, the potential return of The Rock and his hinted match with Reigns have disrupted these plans.

Dave Meltzer, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has clarified that the anticipated match between Reigns and The Rock is not scheduled for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia next month, despite circulating rumors.

The reason behind this is that Reigns was never slated or promoted to appear at the event, and as of now, there are no bookings for him on that date.

Instead, Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 12, 2024 01:34PM

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber #perth #australia #roman reigns

