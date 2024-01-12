Jim Ross Confirms Tony Khan's Approval for Him and Schiavone to Call Sting's Final Match

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross, the WWE Hall of Famer, recently discussed various topics, including the upcoming AEW Revolution event.

Ross revealed that Tony Khan, the AEW President, has consented to having Ross and Tony Schiavone commentate on what is anticipated to be Sting's final match at the event. The match is expected to feature Sting teaming up with Darby Allin to face the Young Bucks.

Ross shared his conversation with Khan, saying, “I mentioned that to Tony Khan [on Wednesday]. He agreed. It’s only right. It makes sense. I said, God dang, mother nature is going to tag in somewhere along the way with two old timers like Schiavone and I. We’re both feeling good. I’m feeling better today than I’ve felt in a long time. I still have the wound on my ankle. I’m seeing a doctor on Friday to go over an MRI just to double check I didn’t have any bone disease on my tibia. I think there’s money in Schiavoe and I working together. Not just in Greensboro, but going forward sporadically. We have great chemistry. We’ve never lost that. I can tell you this, if he and I are doing the match with Sting and company, cast of thousands perhaps, I believe it’s the right thing to do. I think the Young Bucks are excellent opponents. They can bump, they’re not dangerous, they’re not too heavy-handed. I’d bet money they were big Sting fans at some point. It’s a big deal for them to get this opportunity, and I’m sure they’re going to take it as such. They’re good kids.“