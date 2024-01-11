Lucha Libre Sensation, Black Taurus, Announces Free Agency

Black Taurus, the renowned lucha libre star, has declared his free agency in the fiercely competitive world of wrestling. In a recent social media announcement, he bid farewell to AAA and expressed his eagerness to explore new opportunities, including the possibility of working in the United States and even with AAA's top rival, CMLL. His statement reads:

"Esta foto es vieja pero es la que encontré en estos momentos. Justo para agradecer a AAA y decir que a partir de ahora seré un agente independiente. Black Taurus continúa su carrera en Estados Unidos y México como agente libre, ¿y por qué no, tal vez ver a CMLL?"

In 2023, Black Taurus made appearances in IMPACT, AEW, and ROH. Notably, he challenged El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship on both AEW and ROH platforms but fell short of capturing the title. Explore his announcement below.