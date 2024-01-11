WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Lucha Libre Sensation, Black Taurus, Announces Free Agency

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 11, 2024

Lucha Libre Sensation, Black Taurus, Announces Free Agency

Black Taurus, the renowned lucha libre star, has declared his free agency in the fiercely competitive world of wrestling. In a recent social media announcement, he bid farewell to AAA and expressed his eagerness to explore new opportunities, including the possibility of working in the United States and even with AAA's top rival, CMLL. His statement reads:

"Esta foto es vieja pero es la que encontré en estos momentos. Justo para agradecer a AAA y decir que a partir de ahora seré un agente independiente. Black Taurus continúa su carrera en Estados Unidos y México como agente libre, ¿y por qué no, tal vez ver a CMLL?"

In 2023, Black Taurus made appearances in IMPACT, AEW, and ROH. Notably, he challenged El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship on both AEW and ROH platforms but fell short of capturing the title. Explore his announcement below.

Behind-the-Scenes Sentiment Regarding Kevin Patrick's Role as WWE SmackDown Lead Commentator

As the new year commenced, WWE announced a significant shift in its commentary teams. Michael Cole, a long-standing voice of WWE, was set to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 10, 2024 02:28PM


Tags: #aaa #black taurus

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85641/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π