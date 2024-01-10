Behind-the-Scenes Sentiment Regarding Kevin Patrick's Role as WWE SmackDown Lead Commentator

As the new year commenced, WWE announced a significant shift in its commentary teams. Michael Cole, a long-standing voice of WWE, was set to rejoin Raw, teaming up with Wade Barrett. This left SmackDown in the hands of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves.

Insights from PWInsider reveal that WWE insiders are closely observing Patrick's performance on SmackDown, especially now that he's without the veteran presence of Michael Cole. The general consensus is that Patrick needs to elevate his game significantly to maintain his current role.