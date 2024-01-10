WWE Production Team Expresses Concerns Over New Hire Lee Fitting

Recently, WWE announced the appointment of Lee Fitting, a former ESPN executive, as the new Head of Media and Production, succeeding Kevin Dunn. Fitting, known for his work on major sports productions like Monday Night Football, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Despite Fitting's impressive background, there's a sense of unease among some current WWE production team members. Reports from PWInsider suggest that certain team members are apprehensive about Fitting's outsider status. Concerns center around the possibility of Fitting introducing his own team, potentially displacing existing staff. While some are adopting a wait-and-see approach, others are disappointed that WWE did not promote from within. In particular, there's a feeling that Executive VP of Television Chris Kaiser was overlooked and deserved consideration for the role. Additionally, there's speculation that Mark Shapiro of TKO, who previously worked with Fitting at ESPN, played a significant role in Fitting's selection for the WWE position.