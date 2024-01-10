Latest Update on Charlotte Flair's Expected Return to WWE

Charlotte Flair is currently on her journey to recovery following an injury sustained during her recent WWE SmackDown match against Asuka. Despite finishing the match, Flair required assistance backstage. It's believed she also suffered a strained neck during the encounter.

Flair underwent surgery for a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, injuries she incurred on the December 8 episode of SmackDown. Her recovery timeline is estimated at nine months.

According to PWInsider, Flair is expected to depart from Birmingham by the week's end. If her recovery progresses as anticipated, she aims for a return to the ring in the fall of this year. Throughout her recovery, her husband Andrade has been by her side.