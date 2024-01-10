WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Update on Charlotte Flair's Expected Return to WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2024

Charlotte Flair is currently on her journey to recovery following an injury sustained during her recent WWE SmackDown match against Asuka. Despite finishing the match, Flair required assistance backstage. It's believed she also suffered a strained neck during the encounter.

Flair underwent surgery for a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, injuries she incurred on the December 8 episode of SmackDown. Her recovery timeline is estimated at nine months.

According to PWInsider, Flair is expected to depart from Birmingham by the week's end. If her recovery progresses as anticipated, she aims for a return to the ring in the fall of this year. Throughout her recovery, her husband Andrade has been by her side.

