WWE Plans for Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits' Faction

Multi-time world heavyweight champion Bobby Lashley joined forces with the multi-time tag team champions, The Street Profits, several months ago. This alliance has already squared off against formidable opponents like the LWO and Judgement Day, yet they've remained nameless. However, a recent report has surfaced, hinting at a potential name.

WrestleVotes reveals that WWE initially intended to unveil the moniker for Lashley and The Profits on last week's SmackDown, but these plans encountered setbacks. The report indicates that these plans are still subject to change, given the evolving direction of the trio. Nevertheless, WrestleVotes suggests that "The Pride" is currently the planned name.