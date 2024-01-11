Former WWE Executive Considered For Return, Despite Current AEW Affiliation

Earlier this week, WWE made a significant announcement, appointing Lee Fitting as the new Head of Media & Production after the departure of Kevin Dunn. In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com delved into this development, shedding light on the intriguing possibility of Mike Mansury's return to the company, despite his current association with AEW.

Meltzer stated, "Lee Fitting came from ESPN, he was let go in August. He did Monday Night Football and played a pivotal role in College GameDay. It was an unexpected move, as many anticipated an internal wrestling figure to take the helm, especially with Kevin Dunn's departure. A lot of chatter centered around the idea of WWE making a play for Mike Mansury, but I believe that would have been a logistical challenge. Contracts are binding, and WWE can't simply snap their fingers to secure anyone. So, when I heard his name, I kept thinking he's under contract, and that's not happening anytime soon."

He further explained, "WWE chose to go outside of the wrestling world for this hire, which aligns with Nick Khan's role as President of the company, with connections deeply rooted in the sports industry." (quote courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)

Mike Mansury had a significant tenure with WWE from March 2009 through May 2020, during which he was regarded as a key figure in Triple H's administration. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com highlighted that some within WWE unofficially dubbed Mansury as the "next" Kevin Dunn, and his departure left many people within the company "shocked."