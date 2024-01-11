Jeff Hardy Teases AEW Position Mockery on Social Media, Deletes Post Later

In late 2023, Matt Hardy reaffirmed his recent remarks regarding the creative direction for him and brother Jeff in AEW as "very frustrating." Matt stated during his podcast, "I can say that it was 1,000% real. That was the real, genuine Matt Hardy. That was the real, authentic Jeff Hardy, speaking from the heart, speaking very honestly, speaking very truthfully."

Addressing the situation further, Matt took to social media and declared The Hardys as living legends, asserting that "the disrespect will no longer be tolerated."

However, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Jeff playfully teased his position in AEW by humorously stating, "We, 'The Hardys,' will not be appearing on this live show called #AEWDynamite. We, 'The Hardys,' are stuck in the dimension of 'AEW Rampage.'"