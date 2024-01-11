WWE Superstar Allegedly Delivered Knockout Blow to Chris Jericho in 2020 Jericho Cruise Confrontation

Chris Jericho is facing controversy amid allegations of sexual misconduct that have emerged online, and so far, the former world champion has remained silent on the matter. However, a new incident has come to light involving Jericho and WWE veteran MVP during the 2020 Jericho Cruise, as reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.Net.

According to Haynes, a heated exchange between MVP and Jericho led to MVP knocking out Jericho. This incident was later corroborated by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, who mentioned that he had heard of this altercation. Another account of a heated argument between MVP and Jericho in a hotel had surfaced, although it did not escalate to a physical confrontation. As of now, neither MVP nor Jericho has commented on these developments.

Jericho made an appearance on AEW Dynamite tonight to assist Sammy Guevara. The two are set to challenge Big Billy and Ricky Starks for the tag team titles at Battle of the Belts IX this Saturday.