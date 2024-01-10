WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Teddy Hart's Final Court Delay: Facing Charges in Florida Court Tomorrow

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2024

Teddy Hart's Final Court Delay: Facing Charges in Florida Court Tomorrow

Teddy Hart is set to appear in a Titusville, Florida court tomorrow, Th

This follows his 7/15 arrest on charges related to the possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and an un-prescribed controlled substance, both classified as third-degree felonies in Florida.

According to PWInsider, this court appearance is crucial as it is for "Early Resolution," indicating the possibility of plea deals to avoid a trial.

This court date has seen multiple postponements, but the court has emphasized that no further delays will be allowed in this case.

Matt Riddle Opens Up About Behind-the-Scenes Royal Rumble Drama with Brock Lesnar

For years, Matt Riddle had been vocal about his desire to face Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring. While a one-on-one match never materialized, they [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 09, 2024 01:26PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling #teddy hart

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85624/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π