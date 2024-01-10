WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2024

Kurt Angle Reminisces About a 2002 Promo Line That Wouldn't Fly in Today's WWE

When Rey Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002, he quickly became embroiled in a rivalry with Kurt Angle. During this feud, Angle made a controversial remark about Mysterio, stating, “Rey Mysterio, you’re a boy in a man’s world, and I’m a man who loves to play with boys.” Reflecting on this at the Steel City Comic Con. Angle acknowledged that such comments would be unacceptable today.

Angle remarked, “Yeah, definitely offensive. I said a lot of stuff back then. This was a time where I was cutting a promo on Rey Mysterio and I said, ‘Rey Mysterio, you’re a boy in a man’s world, and I’m a man who loves to play with boys.’ I was like, ‘No, that’s not what I meant.’ I did this like three times, I messed up and said something perverted. It became a meme and the fans loved it. I was a heel back then and it was a good time for the fans to make fun of me because I said something so messed up. I said a lot of stuff back then. I even said I’m not a fan of black people. I said some crazy stuff that Vince McMahon had me say and it just wouldn’t fly today. That was one of the promos that people took offense to. I enjoyed doing it, I really did, it was funny. I said whatever Vince McMahon told me to and I probably shouldn’t have said some things I said. Yes, I regret some things.“

Source: Fightful for transcription
