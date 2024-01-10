CJ Perry Readmitted to Hospital Amid Concerns of a Second Infection

CJ Perry has revealed on Instagram that she is heading back to the hospital, facing the possibility of a second infection in her hand. Previously, Perry underwent surgery on her finger to remove an infection caused by a splinter. Despite being discharged from the hospital and making an appearance at AEW Worlds End, she now faces potential complications.
Her Instagram post stated: “On my way to the hospital again because complications happen with healing and infection possibly coming back. I find out soon if I need a second surgery.”
WNS wishes CJ Perry all the very best.
