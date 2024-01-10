WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Alex Shelley Receives Redesigned TNA World Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2024

Alex Shelley Receives Redesigned TNA World Championship

Ahead of the TNA Hard To Kill event, TNA Wrestling has announced a significant rebranding, including the unveiling of their new TNA World Championship. As the event approaches, the company has been showcasing the redesigned titles.

On January 10, in a tweet, Scott D’Amore awarded Alex Shelley the newly designed TNA World Championship.

During the upcoming TNA Hard To Kill event, Alex Shelley is set to defend his title against Moose. WrestleZone will provide live coverage of the event, which is scheduled for January 13.

TNA Unveils Brand New Digital Media Championship Belt

Impact Wrestling's transition back to TNA branding is a significant move, and the introduction of the new TNA Digital Media Championship bel [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 09, 2024 03:15PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #scott damore #alex shelley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85617/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π