Alex Shelley Receives Redesigned TNA World Championship

Ahead of the TNA Hard To Kill event, TNA Wrestling has announced a significant rebranding, including the unveiling of their new TNA World Championship. As the event approaches, the company has been showcasing the redesigned titles.
On January 10, in a tweet, Scott D’Amore awarded Alex Shelley the newly designed TNA World Championship.
.@AlexShelley313 with the NEW TNA World Championship. pic.twitter.com/4krganZI7o— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2024
During the upcoming TNA Hard To Kill event, Alex Shelley is set to defend his title against Moose. WrestleZone will provide live coverage of the event, which is scheduled for January 13.
