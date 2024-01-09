WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Unveils Brand New Digital Media Championship Belt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2024

TNA Unveils Brand New Digital Media Championship Belt

Impact Wrestling's transition back to TNA branding is a significant move, and the introduction of the new TNA Digital Media Championship belt is a key part of this shift. The presentation of the belt to Tommy Dreamer by Scott D'Amore marks a nostalgic yet forward-looking step for the promotion.

"Well, Tommy, the Impact Wrestling era is coming to an end and it's time for TNA Wrestling to return. We're back, baby! And along with it, we've got brand new championship belts. New championship belt for an old wrestler!"

Dreamer is set to defend the title at the Hard to Kill pre-show against Crazzy Steve. 

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #scott damore #tommy dreamer

