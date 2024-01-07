WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Unveils Redesigned X-Division Championship Belt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

TNA Wrestling has recently announced the debut of the new X-Division title, coinciding with its transition back to the TNA Wrestling name from Impact, starting with the Hard to Kill event next weekend. In line with this change, the company is set to introduce redesigned versions of every championship title. These new title belts will be revealed daily at 1 p.m. Eastern in the lead-up to the pay-per-view event.

In a significant moment, TNA president Scott D'Amore presented the new title belt to current champion Chris Sabin. D'Amore stated, "Chris Sabin, as we exit the Impact Wrestling era and we move on to a new TNA Wrestling era, I can't think of anybody more fitting to be the person to carry that championship over than somebody who was there in year one and has held that championship 10 times. So, right now I'd like to present to you the new TNA X-Division Championship belt."

Reacting to this honor, Sabin expressed his deep appreciation, saying, "It's the honor of my life to represent this company as X-Division Champion. You were there when I won my first X-Division Championship at 21 years old, now that I'm 41 in my 10th X-Division reign, I'm absolutely blown away by seeing this new title and it's my honor to represent this company as TNA going forward as the X-Division Champion."

The TNA Hard to Kill 2024 event is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas.


