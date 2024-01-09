AEW Prepares for Major Backstage Addition

Sources from Fightful Select indicate that AEW is gearing up for a significant backstage addition. Kosha Irby is rumored to be joining the organization, possibly taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Irby's impressive background includes a stint as the former Regional Director of Live Events for WWE, as well as leadership positions such as President of the Memphis Express in the AAF, Executive Senior Associate AD, and Chief Marketing Officer for the Clemson Tigers.

Irby's experience extends to notable institutions like Georgia State, University of South Florida, and Saint Louis.

This development follows the departure of several key AEW figures, including Rafael Morffi, Dana Massie, and QT Marshall, who were instrumental in the company's early stages. Despite these losses, AEW's Tony Khan remains optimistic, hinting at future collaborations with the departed members and teasing further announcements about new team members.