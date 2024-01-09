WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Nemeth Set for NJPW Debut, Challenges David Finlay for IWGP Global Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 09, 2024

Nick Nemeth, previously known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, was seen at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 with his brother, Ryan Nemeth, in the audience. The event escalated when David Finlay, after securing a victory over Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley to become the inaugural IWGP Global Champion, got into a heated exchange with Nemeth, leading to intervention by security. The tension continued as Nemeth ambushed Finlay during a press conference after the event. This rivalry is set to culminate in the ring, as NJPW has announced that Nemeth will face Finlay for the championship in his debut NJPW match at New Beginning in Sapporo night one.

In another high-profile match, Matt Riddle is set to challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World TV Championship at the same event.

Tags: #njpw #nic nemeth #dolph ziggler

