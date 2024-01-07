New Japan Pro Wrestling Reveals Exciting First Half of 2024 Schedule

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

In the latest announcement from New Japan Pro Wrestling, their schedule for major events in the first half of 2024 has been unveiled. This lineup highlights their 52nd anniversary celebration but excludes the various 'Road to' touring events, focusing solely on the major shows.

The schedule is as follows:

- January 13 at San Jose Civic, San Jose: BATTLE IN THE VALLEY

- January 20 at Dolphin’s Arena, Aichi: NEW BEGINNING IN NAGOYA

- February 11 at EDION Arena, Osaka: NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA

- February 23 & 24 at Hokkai Kita Yell, Hokkaido: NEW BEGINNING IN SAPPORO

- March 6 at Ota-ku Gymnasium, Tokyo: 52ND ANNIVERSARY

- March 20 at Ao-re Nagaoka, Niigata: NEW JAPAN CUP FINAL

- April 6 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo: Event name to be announced

- April 12 at Wintrust Arena, Chicago: WINDY CITY RIOT

- April 14 at Zepp New Taipei, Taipei: Event name to be announced

- May 3 & 4 at Fukuoka International Center, Fukuoka: Event name to be announced

- June 9 at Osaka-Jo Hall, Osaka: Event name to be announced

- June 15 & 16 at Hokkai Kita-Yell, Hokkaido: Event name to be announced

- August 17 & 18 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo: G1 CLIMAX 34

- September: Hokkaido tour with details to be announced