WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

New Japan Pro Wrestling Reveals Exciting First Half of 2024 Schedule

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

New Japan Pro Wrestling Reveals Exciting First Half of 2024 Schedule

In the latest announcement from New Japan Pro Wrestling, their schedule for major events in the first half of 2024 has been unveiled. This lineup highlights their 52nd anniversary celebration but excludes the various 'Road to' touring events, focusing solely on the major shows.

The schedule is as follows:

- January 13 at San Jose Civic, San Jose: BATTLE IN THE VALLEY

- January 20 at Dolphin’s Arena, Aichi: NEW BEGINNING IN NAGOYA

- February 11 at EDION Arena, Osaka: NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA

- February 23 & 24 at Hokkai Kita Yell, Hokkaido: NEW BEGINNING IN SAPPORO

- March 6 at Ota-ku Gymnasium, Tokyo: 52ND ANNIVERSARY

- March 20 at Ao-re Nagaoka, Niigata: NEW JAPAN CUP FINAL

- April 6 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo: Event name to be announced

- April 12 at Wintrust Arena, Chicago: WINDY CITY RIOT

- April 14 at Zepp New Taipei, Taipei: Event name to be announced

- May 3 & 4 at Fukuoka International Center, Fukuoka: Event name to be announced

- June 9 at Osaka-Jo Hall, Osaka: Event name to be announced

- June 15 & 16 at Hokkai Kita-Yell, Hokkaido: Event name to be announced

- August 17 & 18 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Tokyo: G1 CLIMAX 34

- September: Hokkaido tour with details to be announced


Tags: #njpw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85575/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π