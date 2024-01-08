Gabriel Kidd's Contract with NJPW Nearing Its End

Fightful Select reports that Gabriel Kidd's contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) is set to expire later this month. Kidd, who has been a part of NJPW for the past four years, has also been a regular performer for Revolution Pro Wrestling (Rev Pro). During his tenure with NJPW, Kidd rose to prominence as a member of the Bullet Club faction 'War Dogs.'
He is scheduled to compete in a 5-on-5 cage match at NJPW's Battle in the Valley event, which will also feature Will Ospreay's final match for the promotion. Notably, Kidd and Ospreay recently delivered a remarkable match in RevPro.
