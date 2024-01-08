WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gabriel Kidd's Contract with NJPW Nearing Its End

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2024

Fightful Select reports that Gabriel Kidd's contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) is set to expire later this month. Kidd, who has been a part of NJPW for the past four years, has also been a regular performer for Revolution Pro Wrestling (Rev Pro). During his tenure with NJPW, Kidd rose to prominence as a member of the Bullet Club faction 'War Dogs.'

He is scheduled to compete in a 5-on-5 cage match at NJPW's Battle in the Valley event, which will also feature Will Ospreay's final match for the promotion. Notably, Kidd and Ospreay recently delivered a remarkable match in RevPro.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #njpw #gabriel kidd

