Eric Bischoff Outlines Reasons for a Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Match at Elimination Chamber

In his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his views on the possibility of The Rock returning to WWE and the potential matchup between Roman Reigns and The Rock. Bischoff expressed his excitement and surprise at The Rock's return, highlighting the creative possibilities this opens up. He agreed with Jon Alba that it would be most logical for The Rock to appear at the Elimination Chamber event in Perth, comparing WrestleMania to the Super Bowl and suggesting the potential for two such major events.

“I really don’t have much a perspective on it, other than probably everybody else’s, which is ‘holy crap, I can’t believe this is happening, he’s back.’ I didn’t think that would happen. But it is. I think what’s really exciting is, what are the options, creatively? What’s going to happen? That’s why they’re doing it.

There’s some options there, and I think both [Jon] Alba and I agreed that it makes the most sense to us, at least, to have Rock show up at [co-host Casio says Elimination Chamber in Perth] yes, Perth, Elimination Chamber. WrestleMania’s like the Super Bowl, right? Well, why not have two Super Bowls, if you can? Certainly with Rock there in Perth, it sets the stage for future international growth, and that’s, I’m guessing, a big part of the strategy. If you look at the dots and connect a few of them, since Nick Khan has come on board and is steering the ship, lot of emphasis placed on international PLEs. I think that this is a great way to do that. I’d like to see Rock/Roman in Perth. I’d like to see Roman beat Rock because it makes the most sense to me and then set up a monster of a pay-per-view [match] in Cody and Roman for all the marbles. That’s what I’m hoping is gonna happen.”