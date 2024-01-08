The Undertaker Reveals Vince McMahon's Expensive Pranks

The Undertaker recently shared insights into his relationship with Vince McMahon during a Q&A session on his Six Feet Under podcast. He highlighted the unique bond they shared, characterized by elaborate pranks. The former WWE Chairman, according to The Undertaker, didn't hesitate to spend substantial amounts of money just for a laugh at his expense. The Deadman also mentioned that apart from McMahon, only two other individuals, Paul Bearer and Brian Adams, would play pranks on him with similar fervor.

"The few people who would play pranks on me were Paul Bearer and Brian Adams. They were the only ones, aside from Vince McMahon. Vince really went the extra mile to prank me, even spending thousands just for a laugh. But when it comes to other talents, it was just Paul Bearer and Brian Adams who would do that."