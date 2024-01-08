WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Reveals Vince McMahon's Expensive Pranks

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2024

The Undertaker recently shared insights into his relationship with Vince McMahon during a Q&A session on his Six Feet Under podcast. He highlighted the unique bond they shared, characterized by elaborate pranks. The former WWE Chairman, according to The Undertaker, didn't hesitate to spend substantial amounts of money just for a laugh at his expense. The Deadman also mentioned that apart from McMahon, only two other individuals, Paul Bearer and Brian Adams, would play pranks on him with similar fervor.

"The few people who would play pranks on me were Paul Bearer and Brian Adams. They were the only ones, aside from Vince McMahon. Vince really went the extra mile to prank me, even spending thousands just for a laugh. But when it comes to other talents, it was just Paul Bearer and Brian Adams who would do that."

Source: Fightful for transcription
