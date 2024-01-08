WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Latest Behind WWE Decision Not to Set Up Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton at Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2024

Latest Behind WWE Decision Not to Set Up Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton at Royal Rumble

In the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, chaos ensued as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline disrupted the triple threat main event, which saw LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton vying for a chance to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble PLE.

The match ended in disqualification due to the interference, leading SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce to declare a fatal 4-way title match involving Reigns, Knight, Styles, and Orton at the Royal Rumble. Originally, the plan was for Reigns to go one-on-one with Orton.

Wrestling Observer Radio hosts Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the new fatal 4-way setup. They pointed out that WWE's decision to include Knight and Styles in the match was strategic, as it avoids a direct defeat for Orton following his recent return. This move opens the door for a future showdown between Orton and Reigns at a subsequent PLE.

Mixed Reactions Within All Japan Pro Wrestling Regarding Partnership with WWE

As 2024 progresses, WWE, under Triple H's leadership, appears more receptive to collaborations with other wrestling promotions. This new dir [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 08, 2024 01:30PM


Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #randy orton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85590/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π