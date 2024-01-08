Latest Behind WWE Decision Not to Set Up Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton at Royal Rumble

In the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, chaos ensued as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline disrupted the triple threat main event, which saw LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton vying for a chance to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble PLE.

The match ended in disqualification due to the interference, leading SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce to declare a fatal 4-way title match involving Reigns, Knight, Styles, and Orton at the Royal Rumble. Originally, the plan was for Reigns to go one-on-one with Orton.

Wrestling Observer Radio hosts Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the new fatal 4-way setup. They pointed out that WWE's decision to include Knight and Styles in the match was strategic, as it avoids a direct defeat for Orton following his recent return. This move opens the door for a future showdown between Orton and Reigns at a subsequent PLE.