Mixed Reactions Within All Japan Pro Wrestling Regarding Partnership with WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2024

As 2024 progresses, WWE, under Triple H's leadership, appears more receptive to collaborations with other wrestling promotions. This new direction is evident from their recent partnership with All Japan Pro Wrestling and rumored interests in forming alliances with STARDOM and NJPW.

In a notable move, WWE's Charlie Dempsey, William Regal's son, competed for the Triple Crown title at the New Year Giant Series 2024 on January 3, though he did not win.

The potential for further collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling is on the horizon, especially with Hiroshi Tanahashi as its President. During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed whether WWE's sending Charlie Dempsey to Japan was a singular event or part of a broader strategy. Meltzer revealed, “I was told it's an ongoing thing, although there are certainly people in All Japan who have mixed feelings on it. But right now, that's the president of All Japan [decision]. And, you know, WWE, they've got a deal going right now."

Source: WrestlingNews.co for the transcription
