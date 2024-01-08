New Addition to Tonight's WWE Raw, Updated Lineup

Tonight's WWE Raw promises an exciting lineup, set to rival the college football championship game airing on ESPN between Michigan and Washington. The evening's schedule includes a high-stakes match featuring Cody Rhodes taking on Shinsuke Nakamura. Additionally, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance are set to defend their titles against Piper Niven & Chelsea Green. Fans are also eagerly anticipating CM Punk's much-awaited return to the ring.

Adding to the excitement, R-Truth is scheduled for a "very special interview" segment, as confirmed by the company earlier today. This segment follows R-Truth's humorous misadventures with Judgment Day, where he mistakenly believed himself to be a part of the faction. His confusion was on full display last week when he unwittingly teamed up with The Miz, thinking he was aligning with the heel team against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.