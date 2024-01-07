Join Our Team as a Live Event Reporter: Consistent Rewards Available - Apply Today!

WrestlingNewsSource.com is on the hunt for fresh writing talent to join our team and fill several open positions. We are seeking individuals who are genuinely committed to regularly contributing to our site. We want to emphasize the importance of understanding that applying for a role with us is a long-term commitment and those who apply should be serious about the role, if you do not have the time to commit please don't.

Having prior experience in writing is advantageous but not essential. However, in-depth knowledge of professional wrestling, especially WWE and AEW, is essential.

Here are the positions we're currently looking to fill:

- Live Event Reporter:

We are on the hunt for an individual who possesses a deep enthusiasm for WWE and AEW's weekly television shows, along with a broad interest in the wider world of wrestling.

The perfect candidate should be ready to tune in and cover weekly TV events, including WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and Collisions. While our primary focus remains on WWE and AEW, coverage may occasionally extend to TNA Wrestling, ROH, NWA, and others.

This position involves live reporting on the events as they unfold during the broadcasts. For instance, if you are watching RAW on a Monday, your task would be to report on key moments such as debuts, returns, PPV announcements, and more. The night concludes with you providing a comprehensive report on the results, which can be sourced.

The critical aspect of this role is to ensure consistent live coverage during these weekly broadcasts, keeping our audience informed and engaged with the latest developments and outcomes from the shows.

Reward

While this position does not offer a salary, we do recognize and appreciate the efforts of our reporters with gift card rewards to use on Amazon or other websites. These tokens of appreciation are awarded regularly, based on the merit and consistency of your contributions.

Apply

If you're interested in applying for the role, please email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com, Subject: "WNS Live Event Reporter Position", and provide an overview of why you would be suitable for the role you're applying for.

Thank you!