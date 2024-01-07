WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Behind-the-Scenes Insights on Potential WWE Collaborations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

Latest Behind-the-Scenes Insights on Potential WWE Collaborations

Amidst speculation about a potential collaboration between WWE and STARDOM, an inside source from WWE has indicated that they are unaware of such discussions, and no agreement has been established. However, it's worth noting that with WWE's new leadership and ownership, the company's approach to partnerships could significantly differ from past practices.

Regarding WWE's interaction with AJPW, the situation is currently being observed, particularly after Charlie Dempsey's participation in a major title match representing WWE NXT. The current sentiment is optimistic, as WWE, under Nick Khan's leadership, has shown a more flexible stance in such matters. AJPW representatives have expressed satisfaction with Dempsey's performance, praising him as an excellent envoy from WWE. Conversations with NXT insiders reveal that Dempsey received positive treatment during his AJPW tenure.

Dempsey's recent career highlights include multiple appearances on WWE's main roster, competing against notable wrestlers like Shelton Benjamin, Duke Hudson, and Dexter Lumis.

In terms of WWE's potential involvement with NJPW, sources confirm ongoing communications, albeit with no significant collaborative projects materializing, unlike the partnerships NJPW has formed with TNA and AEW. Under Vince McMahon's leadership, any discussions about a WWE-NJPW partnership were promptly dismissed. However, since Nick Khan took over, there have been conversations with NJPW representatives, including Rocky Romero, though these discussions have not led to any concrete collaborations.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #stardom #njpw #ajpw

