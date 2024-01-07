WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) Set for First Match Since WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

Nic Nemeth, known as "The Most Wanted Man" post-WWE, is set to face the iconic Puerto Rican wrestler, Ray González, at WWC in Puerto Rico.

WWC is gearing up for Euphoria, the most significant independent wrestling event in Puerto Rico in over ten years. This event is scheduled for Saturday, January 20th, at 7:00pm (ET) at the renowned Pepín Cestero Arena in Bayamón.

The headline match features Nic Nemeth, formerly Dolph Ziggler and a former WWE Grand Slam Champion, in his debut independent circuit match. He will be up against Ray González, a legend in Puerto Rican wrestling, also known as Mr. Rayting.

