Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) Set for First Match Since WWE Departure

Nic Nemeth, known as "The Most Wanted Man" post-WWE, is set to face the iconic Puerto Rican wrestler, Ray González, at WWC in Puerto Rico.
WWC is gearing up for Euphoria, the most significant independent wrestling event in Puerto Rico in over ten years. This event is scheduled for Saturday, January 20th, at 7:00pm (ET) at the renowned Pepín Cestero Arena in Bayamón.
The headline match features Nic Nemeth, formerly Dolph Ziggler and a former WWE Grand Slam Champion, in his debut independent circuit match. He will be up against Ray González, a legend in Puerto Rican wrestling, also known as Mr. Rayting.
El dos veces World Heavyweight Champion en la WWE, The Most Wanted Man, Nic Nemeth, tendrá su primera lucha en Puerto Rico. Su oponente seleccionado, El Más Grande de todos los tiempos en Puerto Rico, Ray González. ¿Aceptará el reto Mr. Rayting? 👀— Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) December 10, 2023
