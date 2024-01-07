WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mustafa Ali Triumphs in France, Marks First Match Post-WWE Era

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2024

Mustafa Ali made a notable comeback to the ring, marking his first appearance in a wrestling match outside of WWE since 2017. Ali, along with several other wrestlers, parted ways with WWE in September due to budget cuts. Adhering to the terms of his non-compete clause, Ali was required to wait 90 days before returning to the wrestling scene.

Ali recently showcased his skills in France at an APC (Association les Professionnels du Catch) event, where he triumphed in the main event against Aigle Blanc. Following his victory, Ali took a moment to commend the emerging talent of Aigle Blanc and to reflect on his journey in wrestling. He opened up about the skepticism he faced from executives across various wrestling companies, who doubted his ability to garner fan support and chants.

Tags: #wwe #mustafa ali #apc #association les professionnels du catch

