Ted DiBiase Praises Dean Malenko's In-Ring Work, Discusses His Health

In the latest episode of "Everybody’s Got a Pod," WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase opened up about various topics, including his thoughts and experiences with fellow wrestler Dean Malenko.

During the podcast, DiBiase expressed his deep admiration and concern for Malenko, acknowledging the health challenges he has faced. "I love Dean. I know he’s had his health issues and I pray for him and hope that he’s, you know, as good as he can be. I just hate to see something happen. Like, what happened to him, happened to a guy who had that much talent and capability. He did go on to be a producer. And, I had a conversation with him one time, and I said, ‘God bless you for doing what you’re doing.’ I said, ‘I couldn’t do it,'" DiBiase shared.

DiBiase also praised Malenko's in-ring skills and his understanding of his role in wrestling. He highlighted Malenko's background and his ability to impress audiences with his technical prowess. "Dean knew that he knew. And of course, again, here’s a guy who came from a wrestling background who understood his role. You know, if I’m going to be successful, then I’m going to have to impress people with the moves and like, you get the people to go, ‘oh, wow, did you see him do that? Wow. Unbelievable,'" DiBiase remarked.